It’s Another Scorcher in the Berkshires Today as Temps Top 90 Again!

We have another scorcher in the Berkshires today with temperatures entering into the 90’s once again. The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect today that will remain in effect until 8:00 tonight. The advisory calls for heat indices in the mid-90s to lower 100s this afternoon.

The specific advisory does not mention Berkshire County, but Western Massachusetts is part of the advisory area. The advisory is specifically for Bennington and eastern Windham Counties in southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, Capital Region, the Lake George Region, Mohawk Valley, the Taconics, Helderbergs, mid-Hudson Valley, northern Catskills, and the Schoharie Valley in eastern New York and western Massachusetts.

Forecasters say that we will have hot temperatures and high humidity that could potentially cause heat illnesses to occur. That may be the case, but there is plenty that you can do to avoid illness. You should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun altogether. Also, make sure that you check up on relatives, neighbors, and make sure that you don’t forget about your pets. It’s very dangerous for your animals to be left out in the scorching sun and humidity. Makes sure to provide them with plenty of water and even better keep them inside if you can.

Please follow these tips from the National Weather Service:

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

