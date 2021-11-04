It’s Easy To Make A COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment For Your Kids in MA

Now that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given the go-ahead for children as young as 5 years old to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Charlie Baker's administration today outlined how families can access Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 here in Massachusetts.

The vaccine will be widely available...

Children ages 5 to 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from more than 500 locations, ranging from retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites, and mobile clinics.

Three easy ways to find a Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Getting your child scheduled for an appointment to receive a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doesn't need to be difficult. In fact, it's quite easy. Here is some information from the Governor's office on how to schedule your child appointment.

Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.

Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of hundreds of available locations. Residents will be able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, with some appointments available now for booking. Additional appointments will be available online in the coming days. Many locations will be booking appointments out weeks in advance.

For individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

Governor Baker's media briefing earlier today (via MassGovernor YouTube)

More Information...

Visit www.mass.gov/covidvaccinekids for more information. You can also get more information from the CDC HERE.

