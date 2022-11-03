Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!

Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and there are always sandwiches. Sure they may have different names, but they're still delicious! Whether it's subs or grinders, Hoagies in Philly, or Po'Boys in New Orleans, you can count on them to be there. And Thank Goodness!

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Lawn Love, the online platform that lets people quickly and easily get quotes for lawn services in their area, did a ranking of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers, and guess what? One city in Massachusetts made the Top 10!

To come up with their rankings, the Lawn Love crew looked at cities with a high content of sandwich shops, award-winning sandwiches, and the number of Google searches for sandwich-related terms.

Boston hit the Top 10 at #6 thanks to its high placing in the metric of Most Establishments Serving Sandwiches Per Square Mile. And anyone who's been to Boston knows there are A LOT of sandwich shops!

But hang on. Another Massachusetts city to make the Top 100 on the list is Springfield, ranked at #72. Springfield did very well in the metric of Highest Share of Highly Rated Establishments Serving Sandwiches.

The only other city located in New England to make the list was Providence, Rhode Island landing at a very respectable #15. Not bad at all. By the way, in case you were wondering, here are the official Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers according to Lawn Love:

New York, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Washington, DC St. Louis, Missouri San Francisco, California Boston, Massachusetts Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida

Nice job, everyone! And before I forget to mention, the absolute best hands-down sandwich I've ever had was at a restaurant(I sadly can't remember the name--I think it was called Mother's) in New Orleans. It was called a Debris Po'Boy. They took the beef that was cooking low and slow all day, scraped off the cracklings, and served the cracklings along with some gravy between two grinder rolls and called it good. And boy was it ever!

Check out the rest of the study at Lawn Love's website here. Just be careful. You're gonna get mighty hungry!

