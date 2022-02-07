My father used to always joke around with me about my hands. You know, the fact that he had "working" hands and I didn't. "You got those soft radio hands", he would say with a smirk.

He always had cuts and scrapes and callouses, but not me. A couple of months ago, however, I did notice this like wort slash blister thing appear on my left index finger, right near the joint and below the nail.

It doesn't hurt, but it's kind of squishy and annoying, so I looked it up. First off, I was relieved to learn that it was benign and sort of harmless.

attachment-IMG_4623

Apparently, it's this thing called a digital myxoid cyst.

A myxoid cyst is a small, benign lump that occurs on fingers or toes, near a nail. It’s also called a digital mucous cyst or mucous pseudocyst. Myxoid cysts are usually symptom-free.

The cause of myxoid cysts isn’t certain. They’re usually associated with osteoarthritis. An estimated 64 percent to 93 percent of people with osteoarthritis have myxoid cysts. -healthline.com

Most myxoid cysts appear or develop in people over the age of 40 and they usually affect more women than men. These things are usually left untreated, but some people choose seek a dermatologist and have them removed. See video below.

The only thing I can think of that may have caused this, and believe me, this is a wild guess, is that I crack my knuckles often. Did all the cracking over the years finally catch up with me like "they" said it would?!

