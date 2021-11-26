It’s Not ‘Illegal’ In Massachusetts, But You’ll Get A Fine For This

Irina Igumnova

It's Black Friday and the first accumulating snowfall forecast is here. 1-3 inches is what meteorologists are calling for today. Thank God you bought that new shovel that was on sale recently at the local hardware store.

Getting up super early in the morning for a living, one of the things I have to deal with is early snow removal. Now, I don't consider myself a 'lazy' person; however, I can be with certain things. 😁

Ok, I admit it, I can do a half-ass job of removing snow from my vehicle when it snows.

Not only is it unsafe for one to drive without removing snow and ice from your vehicle, but you can harm others if it were to blow off on other vehicles on the road.

BUT IS IT ILLEGAL?

Thinkstock Images

Not technically, but law enforcement will stop you can absolutely fine you.

 

While no law on the books directly requires snow removal before operation of a vehicle, law enforcement officials can issue several citations to address it.

Officers can fine drivers $35 for improper removal of debris on a vehicle or $200 for driving with an unsecured load, such as a pile of snow or sheet of ice on a vehicle's roof. -masslive.com

 

So, don't be lazy, and make sure you properly remove snow and ice from your vehicle. It's safer for you, others, and you won't get stopped and fined.

