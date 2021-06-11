Here's an interesting topic that we don't veer of to very often. Let's say your home has a robust history of weird or even tragic activity and you are putting it on the market which nowadays you can make a bundle on, you don't necessarily have to tell the potential buyer about that activity. So, what kind of activity are we talking about?

According to Massachusetts Law Chapter 93 Section 114 Real Estate Transactions, unless the buyer outright, asks you if a felony, murder or suicide occurred in your home, you legally don't have to offer up that information. The same goes with any paranormal activity that has occurred in your home. It's the don't ask, don't tell scenario. However, as eluded to earlier, if you are asked about any of these instances from the buyer and they did happen but you choose to outright lie, then you are breaking the law.

One other element that goes along with this is if you or a previous occupant is/was a carrier of HIV, you don't have to disclose this information unless asked by the buyer outright.

So, if the Ghostbusters haven't made it to your home and you are hearing things that go bump in the night, you're not completely out of luck, you can put the home up for sale and cross your fingers that you don't get asked about paranormal activity along with any of the other situations listed above.

You can read the full law from The 192nd General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by going here.

