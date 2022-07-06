It’s Not Smoking, But This Is The Number One Cause Of House Fires In Massachusetts

My mother is in town for a week so I decided to treat her to some filet mignon on the grill on Tuesday. The best part about having a new driveway is that I can pull my grill out of the garage and grill on the driveway.

My old driveway did not come flush to the entrance of the garage door, so there was a big dip making it super cumbersome to get it out of the garage, so grilling in the garage became the normal which can be dangerous!

One time I left the grill on by accident when my wife had called me in the house for a second and the whole garage was filled with smoke. Lesson learned.

BUT, DID YOU KNOW WHAT THE NUMBER ONE CAUSE OF HOUSE FIRES IN MASSACHUSETTS IS?

I thought it was careless smoking, but it is NOT! In actuality, it's cooking fires.

Here are some tips on how to deal with a cooking fire courtesy of mass.gov

Cover a pan or grease fire with a lid and turn off the heat. Baking soda also works.

Don't move a burning pan.

Don't use water or a fire extinguisher on a grease fire.

Stand by your pan. Don't leave food, grease or oils cooking on the stove top unattended.

Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves when cooking.

Keep pot handles turned inward to prevent spills.

Create a three-foot child-free zone around the stove. Keep pets away also.

Keep combustible items like pot holders, towels, and paper or plastic bags away from burners.

Don’t put metal in a microwave. Utensils, aluminum foil or twist-tie wraps can cause a fire.

Use caution with microwaved food and liquid. They can become very hot.

Unplug appliances like toasters and coffee makers when not in use.

Don’t use the oven for storage.