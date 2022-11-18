Tell me this, Berkshire County. What's your idea of a perfect Thanksgiving meal? Let's start with the main course. Is it turkey? Ham? Something else? How about sides? Do you absolutely insist on having mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Or both?

What about vegetables? You've GOTTA have vegetables! Sweet corn, glazed carrots, or butternut squash? Or all of the above? Well, what about your spouse? Or your kids? Your friends and neighbors? What about the rest of Massachusetts? What's their ideal Thanksgiving plate?

Shane Co, the largest privately-owned jeweler in the country, did a study on(and what a great idea!) the Ideal Thanksgiving Plate for Each U.S. State. So if you still don't have your Thanksgiving menu planned out yet, maybe this will inspire you!

The team at Shane Co analyzed each state's Google search data to determine which foods were at the top of their lists for Thanksgiving 2022. And as always, some of the results were a little surprising.

Now obviously we're not going to delve into each state individually. That would take forever. But I CAN share with you the most popular choice for the main course. Was it?:

Or was it?:

The clear victor was turkey! Turkey was the favorite in 23 states, including Massachusetts. Ham was second-place taking 16 states. There were some other choices for the entree in a few states.

In Delaware, plant-based Tofurky was the top choice, and in Vermont and West Virginia(where apparently they couldn't decide on a favorite bird), the top choice was the late John Madden's favorite hybrid, Turducken. And, believe it or not, Tamales was the top search-getter in South Dakota and New Mexico!

Here we go! According to Shane Co, based on Google search data over the past 5 years, here is Massachusetts' ideal Thanksgiving plate:

We already know the main course is Turkey. But now we move on to the sides. Here are the three most popular:

Yes, I know there are plenty of haters(including myself), but Brussel Sprouts was the most popular side choice for Massachusetts. They might need to double-check their figures. Across the country overall, Stuffing was the top choice. Our second favorite side:

Mashed Potatoes were the second most searched-for side in Massachusetts. Brussell Sprouts was the second-most popular overall, followed by sweet potatoes, then masked potatoes. Finally, side #3:

America's overall favorite, Stuffing, was Massachusetts' third choice. Enough of that already. What about dessert? What's the Commonwealth's fave? Apple Pie? Pumpkin Pie? Pecan Pie? Nope. It's this:

Yep. The ideal Thanksgiving dessert in Massachusetts is the Trifle. Boy, I would have lost money on that bet! See what's on the Thanksgiving dinner wish lists for other states by checking out the full study at Shane Co's website here.

