It’s over! Today is the last full day of Summer!

Did you know today is officially the last day of summer? It was certainly a hot summer as well as a very wet summer at times as well. As we say goodbye to t-shirts, shorts, and margaritas, we will soon welcome back flannel shirts and hot toddies.

The autumnal equinox arrives tomorrow and officially marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The exact time of the fall equinox is 3:21 pm when the sun is directly above the equator and distributes the same amount of light on either side of the planet. At that moment night and day are as close to equal as it gets. From there as the clock continues to tick the day begins to get shorter. This change is already noticeable as the sun is setting earlier but it won’t be until November 7th when the impact into darkness really has an impact when daylight saving time ends and we “fall back” and set our clocks back one hour.

Essentially tomorrow the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere trade places with the Berkshires entering fall and the Southern Hemisphere welcoming spring. As much as we complain about fall and winter weather most seasoned New Englanders love the change in seasons and can handle whatever Mother Nature throws at us. If you just can’t handle it anymore and would like to escape the fall and winter you can travel to the Southern Hemisphere where spring is in the air beginning tomorrow. You would be traveling to countries like; Australia, Fiji, Mozambique, Peru, New Zealand, Tanzania, Peru, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and a host of others. Of course, you could stay in the country and travel to COVID laden Florida, or perhaps the fire-raged state of California might suit you better than a beautiful fall day or the anticipation of a New England winter storm.

