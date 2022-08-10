It’s Stink Bug Season In Massachusetts, But Do They Actually Stink?

There was a stink bug on the radio station door inside the office on Thursday and I thought to myself, "Oh, here we go". It's that time of year! In actuality, stink bug season can start in March, but they are most prominent in the fall, apparently.

What Is A Stink Bug?

This true bug in the insect family Pentatomidae is known as an agricultural pest in its native range of China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. -ag.umass.edu

I didn't realize that stink bugs are relatively new to this continent.

Are Stink Bugs Harmful?

No. They are annoying though, but do not bite. They love the WARM temperatures. That is why they LOVE your HOUSE. They do not spread disease either.

Do Stink Bugs Actually Stink, Though?

Yes and no.

So, here's the deal, when you crush a stink bug, they emit a foul odor, or when they feel threatened.

When many people find a stink bug, their first instinct is to squish them. However, when disturbed or crushed, stink bugs have a tendency to release a bad-smelling, bad-tasting odor from pores on the sides of their bodies. This is how the pest earned its name. -pestworld.org

So, If I Can't Squish Them, How Do I Get Rid Of Them?

Ok, so now we know that stink bugs only stink when you crush them, so what I normally do is sort of "cradle" the stink bug in a paper towel and release it back into the wild, so to speak.

Another method that seems to work is a vaccuum!