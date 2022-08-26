After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it's exciting to know that Motorama is officially making a return this weekend! Let's all admit, we missed seeing hundreds of classic cars, trucks, and even motorcycles scatter the city streets of North Adams.

It all starts on Saturday with a concert the night before at Joe Wolf Field (same location as Party In The Park) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. LiveWire will take the stage. There will be delicious food and even special guest Paul Mennett of NESN with his show known as the "Cruisin' New England TV show!

The main event takes place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. right on Main and Eagle Streets, and all the way up to the Steeple City Plaza. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. for car registration and general admission (free by the way). However there is a $15 vehicle registration fee at the door. Also did I mention there will be a display of monster trucks as well!? Of course bring your hunger as there will be food available for purchase by many vendors on the streets. Then at the end of the event, 70 awards will be handed out to lucky winners!

One of the great things I love about Motoroma is they accept vehicles from all model years. So it doesn't matter if your Ford Mustang is a 65 or an 05, they accept it all! I remember one car show I attended, I entered my first car which was a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciara. Class right? Ha!

By the way, stop down the main booth to say hello as I will be providing music entertainment throughout the event.

For more information on Motoroma or any questions you may have, you contact Joe Dean at 413-346-4777 (the proud owner of Two Guys Auto)