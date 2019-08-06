There is a lot do in preparation for our kids going back to school. You’re shopping for new clothes, school supplies, and of course all kinds of tablets and laptops. Apart from making these purchases, your children may also be scheduled for a visit to their pediatrician for that back-to-school wellness-check. This is something that most parents will think of instinctively. What you may not think of is the importance of a back-to-school dental exam.

The Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS) is encouraging these exams for a cavity-and pain-free school year.

Here is some valuable information directly from the MDS about the importance of getting your children a yearly back-to-school dental exam:

For hundreds of thousands of children across Massachusetts, the end of summer will mark the beginning of another school year. This often means a trip to the pediatrician or family doctor for a physical exam. However, one aspect of children’s health that is often overlooked is right under our noses—the mouth. With a new school year just around the corner, the Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS) is encouraging parents to schedule their children’s back-to-school dental exams now.

“Making sure children have a dental checkup before they go back to school is important to ensuring their teeth are healthy and cavity-free,” said Janis Moriarty, DMD, president of the MDS and a general dentist practicing in Winchester. “Oral health is a critical component of overall health, and children can't concentrate and learn in school when they have a toothache.”

Massachusetts Dental Society

According to the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dental caries, or tooth decay, is the most common chronic disease in children—it is about five times as common as asthma and seven times as common as hay fever. Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don’t. In the U.S., more than 34 million school hours are lost each year due to dental problems.

Fortunately, cavities are preventable. The CDC notes that fluoride varnish can prevent about one-third of cavities in primary (baby) teeth. Children living in communities with fluoridated tap water have fewer cavities than children who live in areas where tap water is not fluoridated. Similarly, children who brush daily with fluoride toothpaste will have fewer cavities. Dental sealants can also prevent cavities.

Parents are encouraged to steer their kids away from sticky treats like fruit snacks and candy. Even seemingly good-for-you snacks, like raisins, can stick to teeth and cause decay. Instead, parents should pack a variety of mouth-healthy foods in their children’s lunch boxes, like fruits, veggies, yogurt, cheese sticks, or whole-grain crackers. Packing a bottle of water instead of a sugary soda or sports drink is a better choice because teeth that are exposed regularly to sugar and acid from these drinks are at increased risk of cavities and the breakdown of dental enamel.

“Sports injuries also can be a big pain in the mouth for students and expensive for parents,” Dr. Moriarty added. “Athletes who play contact sports should always wear a mouthguard designed to prevent injury to the teeth, lips, cheeks, and tongue.”

There are several types of mouthguards available, but custom-made mouthguards, which can be fitted by a dentist, are best in terms of fit, comfort, and protection. The next best option is a “boil-and-bite” version, which is less expensive and available at sporting goods stores, but may not fit as well as a custom-made one. Ready-made or stock mouthguards are also available, but they cannot be shaped to the contours of the teeth and may sometimes interfere with breathing and speaking.

“Visiting the dentist for a bi-annual exam and cleaning, eating nutritious foods, brushing and flossing on a daily basis, and wearing a mouthguard while playing sports are essential for a cavity- and pain-free school year,” Dr. Moriarty said.

If parents have not already established a dental home for their child, they can search for an American Dental Association (ADA) and Massachusetts Dental Society member dentist near them by using the ADA’s Find-a-Dentist® easy online search tool.

