Alcohol Sales Banned In These Towns In New York State

Did you know that there are towns and cities across New York State where you’re not allowed to buy alcohol? Believe it.

alcohol ban nys Canva loading...

A 1934 law that was passed after prohibition gave cities, towns and villages in the Empire State the option to ban sale of alcohol all together. Although there aren’t many, they do exist. So where are they?

A bill proposed in the state assembly could eliminate “dry towns” here in New York, benefitting small businesses and locals who have to travel to purchase their booze. However, the potential new law is currently still sitting in committee status.

Get our free mobile app

In the meantime, be warned: you can’t buy alcohol in these New York State cities and towns:

Caneadea in Allegany County

Clymer in Chautauqua County

Lapeer in Cortland County

Orwell in Oswego County

Fremont in Steuben County

Jasper in Steuben County

Berkshire in Tioga County