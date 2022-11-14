A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows.

After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina.

When it came time to read their vows to each other, while at the altar Christie hilariously unfolded a piece of paper before blowing fake dust off the note. The wedding guests immediately burst into laughter, while Byron — after first appearing surprised — grinned at his patient bride.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok by the couple's wedding venue.

"Absolutely hilarious! Extremely witty + clever move by our bride, Christie, the other weekend during their ceremony vow exchange. As a tribute to being together almost 15 years, Christie decided to 'blow the dust' off of her ceremony vows in preparation for reading her vows to Byron! Byron’s Reaction = PRICELESS," the venue captioned the clip.

Watch below:

Users weighed in on the viral moment in the comment section.

"SHE SAID SO MUCH WITH NO WORDS HAHAHAHAHA," one person wrote.

"Just her way of telling him he should have married her 5 years ago without having to say anything," another commented.

Christie told South Carolina news outlet WYFF that she's surprised her joke has captured the hearts of millions.

"It's a little crazy to think that our intimate moment has now been seen by so many people," she shared.

"I think I went through a range of emotions. Within that video, like, 'Oh my God, what is that?' to 'Oh my God, I see what you did there,'" Byron told WYFF of his now-wife's prank.

The couple's wedding hashtag was "#AlwaysLateButWorthTheWait," a statement the groom ended his own vows with.