Two people are reportedly dead and another person critically injured after the apparent shooting at the Donald Trump campaign rally.

The horrific shooting took place at 6:13 PM on Saturday (July 13) while Trump was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania. According to new reports, the alleged shooter was killed in addition to at least one attendee in the crowd.

The Butler County District Attorney told Pittsburgh's Action 4 News that one spectator has died. Similarly, Sky News reported that one attendee was killed from a shot while the shooter was also killed by authorities. Additionally, two attendees are currently hospitalized in critical condition from wounds sustained during the shooting.

Read More: Celebrities and Politicians Come Together and React to Trump Rally Shooting

In footage aired by NBC News, two police officers were seen carrying a woman frantically away from the scene, who appeared to be injured. Witnesses told the news outlet that they saw at least two people shot in the stands. One witness who is an OBGYN doctor, watched as one man was shot in the head and carried away. He also described that a woman fell through the bleachers after being shot.