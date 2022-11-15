Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1.

On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.

In his screenshot of the Billboard chart, Drake covered Swift's name and her song's title with emojis — but he didn't cover Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," which sits at the 10th spot.

See a screenshot of Drake's shady Instagram Story, below:

Drake Story screenshot loading...

Not long after, according to fans on social media Drake allegedly un-followed Swift on Instagram, and Swift supposedly returned the favor.

Drake and Swift have been friendly over the years as peers in the music industry.

In 2013, they posed together at the MTV Video Music Awards and Swift even made an Apple Music ad featuring Drake's "Jumpman," which Drake reciprocated by making his own ad set to "Bad Blood."

According to Bustle, Swift also attended Drake's birthday party in 2016. There were even rumors of a collaboration in the works for Swift's Reputation album.

Fans were quick to point out that Drake's new album has also received backlash for his alleged Megan Thee Stallion diss.

"When [Bad Bunny] broke Drake’s records he congratulated him. When Taylor broke his records and stayed at number 1, he threw a mini temper tantrum. He clearly hates women. Megan The Stallion and now Taylor dude reevaluate your life [for real]," one fan tweeted.

Another fan agreed that his shady Instagram Story isn't a good look. "This is so funny lmao Drake didn't say anything when his fans were bullying Megan Thee Stallion this entire week but I knew karma was gonna come for him I'm happy people can see how much of a LOSER this man is and that Taylor was the one humiliating that ego," they tweeted.

Notably, during the week of Midnights' release, Swift made history by occupying the entire Hot 100 top 10 with her songs, becoming the first person ever to do so.