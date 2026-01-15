Harry Styles will release a brand new album this year.

The U.K. pop star revealed Thursday (January 15) that his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will be released in the spring, marking his highly anticipated return to solo music for the first time in four years.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released on March 6 via Erskine and Columbia Records. The exciting album announcement came by way of the 12-track (per The Hollywood Reporter) album’s official cover art, which Styles shared on his Instagram account today.

The cover features Styles at night, wearing sunglasses, dancing beneath a glamorous disco ball in the middle of a woodland clearing. See below.

The album is produced by Styles’ frequent album collaborator Kid Harpoon. The announcement of the record follows sightings of various promotional materials found in Europe that read “see you very soon” and “we belong together.”

The album is available to pre-order now via various formats, including CD, cassette, and special vinyl variations.

Styles dropped his most recent album, Harry’s House, in May 2022. That album spawned the hit single “As It Was.” Prior to that, Styles released Fine Line in 2019, which contained the smash hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

Following One Direction’s official hiatus in 2016, Styles released his debut self-titled album in 2017. The album catapulted him to solo stardom and contained the hit “Sign of the Times.”

Styles has been nominated for nine Grammys for his solo music. He has so far won three awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021, and Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House in 2023.

In 2022, Styles performed 15 sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of his Love On Tour run. A permanent banner marking the achievement was hung up inside the iconic venue, making Styles only the third artist in history to have a permanent banner inside MSG.