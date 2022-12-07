Kim Kardashian Lists Two Luxury Los Angeles Homes: See Inside!

Kim Kardashian has put not one, but two of her luxury Los Angeles properties on the market.

The Hulu reality star previously put her Calabasas condo on the market for $3.5 million in 2019 before removing the listing. Now, the listing has returned for the same asking price.

Kardashian purchased the condo for $1.6 million in 2017. Her then-husband Kanye West hired brutalist architect Vincent Van Duysen to remodel the property as a birthday present. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo looks similar to a monastery and is extremely minimalist.

Inside Kim Kardashian's Calabasas Condo See inside the mogul's condo for sale.

Kardashian's 3,874-square-foot Hidden Hills ranch property is also for sale.

It was built in 1957 with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the main house. The ranch sits on 1.5 acres and is selling for $5.3 million.

Kardashian originally purchased the property for $1.6 million in October 2019. The estate also boasts an outdoor pool and equestrian facility.