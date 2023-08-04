Mattel Is Offering Big Money to People Just to Play UNO

Make some extra cash or draw 25? How about both?

Mattel is offering a salary of $277 an hour just to play the latest version of its iconic card game, Uno.

How To Get Paid To Play UNO

According to CNN, the toy company is currently hiring for the position of Chief UNO Player who will spend four weeks playing UNO Quatro with random people in New York City.

CNN said the effort is an attempt to build a bank of social media content to promote the new game.

The job qualifications listed on Mattel's website seem fairly simple. To be considered, candidates must be ...

Available to work four days a week for four hours each day Sept. 13 through Oct. 7

Comfortable with interviews, appearances and livestreams to promote the game

Willing to teach strangers how to play

At least 18 years old

Able to lift and carry 50 lbs.

If you haven't picked up on it, you would be paid $4,444 to work FOUR hours a day for FOUR days throughout FOUR weeks promoting a game called UNO QUATRO.

How Do You Apply To Be Chief UNO Player?

You'll need to use TikTok to apply for the Chief UNO Player opening.

The toy giant is asking those interested to answer a series of four questions in a stitch with a recent post on its TikTok.

The deadline for Chief UNO Player video submissions is Aug. 10.

The description on Mattel's website says UNO Quatro is a family game where players try to match four tiles in a row that have the same color or number.

According to The Strong National Museum Of Play, the original version of UNO was developed in the early 1970s by a family in Reading, Ohio.

The card game was enshrined in the National Toy Hall Of Fame in 2018.

