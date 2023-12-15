Matthew Perry died from "the acute effects of ketamine" on Oct. 28 according to a recently released toxicology report.

Perry Had Been Using Ketamine Therapy

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office made its findings public earlier today. According to TMZ, the report concluded "Perry had taken ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death."

The report was quick to point out the ketamine found in Perry's system "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

The 54-year-old Friends actor was found dead at his home on Oct. 28. ETonline.com reported Perry's death certificate had his time of death listed as 4:17 p.m.

At the time of the death certificate's release last month, the cause of death was listed as "pending investigation," the website reported.

TMZ is says that while that investigation did show ketamine, there was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl in Perry's system.

The Effects Of Ketamine

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration classifies ketamine as a "dissociative anesthetic" that has the capability to cause hallucinations.

"Ketamine distorts the perception of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control," the DEA says on its website. A prescription version of ketamine is available as a nasal spray.

A Harvard Medical School report on the effects of the drug noted that while the nasal spray is approved by the FDA, it still needs to be used under the supervision of a healthcare provider.

"That means medical professionals need to watch you use it, and then follow you after you've taken your dose, checking your vital signs and how you are doing clinically," the report says.

The school says ketamine can help relieve depression in a short period of time compared to other prescription medication that can take weeks to take effect.