Viewers Upset After ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Rewards Incorrect Puzzle Guess

Those closely watching Tuesday's edition of Wheel of Fortune may have noticed a rare occurrence on the show.

Host Pat Sajak rewarded a contestant's incorrect puzzle guess.

According to a Yahoo article, the puzzle clue was "Butter _" when contestant Nadine Cedro of Toms River, New Jersey made her guess.

"When it came time for Cedro to solve the puzzle, Sajak reminded her of the rules one last time with, 'say everything, don't add anything,'" the article recapped.

Cedro read a series of words that were all compound words starting with "butter."

"Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nuts."

While Cedro was rewarded with a win, many watching the show noticed the puzzle answer was actually "nut" instead of "nuts."

Oops.

Sajak, co-host Vanna White and the official Wheel of Fortune X (formerly Twitter) accounts have all been tagged by viewers. So far, there has been no response from their side.

The show has not been without flubs in the past. Early in 2022, viewers noted that Sajak initially missed awarding a prize to a contestant who correctly guessed a "prize puzzle."

Sajak started as host of Wheel of Fortune in 1981 after taking over from Chuck Woolery. He is currently in his final year with the show.

Ryan Seacrest is set to move into the host position when the show begins its 2024 season. White has signed on to remain as the show's co-host.

