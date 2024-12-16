The Good, the Bad, and the Unforgettable: Reliving the ’80s in Iconic Photos
The 1980s were an era with such a distinct look, feel, and vibe that it’s almost too easy to pull off “the ’80s” at a Halloween party.
Think brightly colored tracksuits, complete with headbands, legwarmers, and all the iconic accessories. But for those of us who actually lived through the ’80s, the reality wasn’t always so neon-bright—especially if you were stuck wearing the family’s drab ’70s hand-me-downs.
This street scene in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a masterclass in '80s fashion.
Big Trends Meant Big Money
Beyond the fashion trends, kids growing up in the ’80s became a driving force in the economy.
Home video game systems brought the arcade experience into living rooms, while blockbuster movies spawned a wave of must-have merchandise. It was a decade fueled by an endless cycle of buy, buy, buy.
The Images of the ’80s Weren’t All Neon Bright and Carefree
Some news events profoundly shaped the lives of those growing up during that time, from the real-time disaster movie that was the Mount St. Helens’ eruption to the Challenger tragedy—both unfolding on live TV and leaving lasting impressions on young, impressionable minds.
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
