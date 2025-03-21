The Awesomely Nostalgic Gums We Loved as Kids – Ranked

Chewing gum had a strange way of being an important part of our childhoods.

Playground legend claimed that if you swallowed it, it would take seven years to digest. Come to think of it, you probably still believe that.

The No-Gum at School Rule: A Sticky Situation

Gum was also contraband in school, and getting caught chewing it could land you in the principal’s office — maybe even with a dreaded suspension. You weren’t entirely sure why it was such a big deal, but you suspected it had something to do with how impossible it was to scrape off the hallway floors.

Freshen-up Still From Freshen-up Commercial loading...

You might be surprised where this "technological marvel" lands on the ranked list of childhood chewing gums.

Your Bubble Gum of Choice Said Something About You

Blowing bubble gum bubbles was truly an art form, and some kids in your school are probably still riding the popularity wave thanks to their ability to blow the ultimate "double bubble" — which, to this day, I’m not entirely sure ever really existed.

Dubble Bubble gum Candy Warehouse loading...

When you imagine "bubble gum flavor" this is what you are imagining.

Then there were the different kinds of gum, and everyone had their favorite. Your gum of choice may have depended on (borrowing from Ferris Bueller here) whether you were a sporto, a motorhead, a geek, a wastoid, or a dweeby.

But it often came down to utility. Were you chewing for the flavor, bubble potential, insanely cool packaging, additional offerings like prizes?

