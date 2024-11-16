Some of us will recall the days when TV show openings were like little shows themselves—they set the tone, told a bit of the story, and even included a catchy theme song.

Back then, you couldn’t skip ahead unless you were “time-shifting” on your VCR (remember that?), and you might have even used that time to run to the kitchen for a snack.

Skip Intro? Not When They’re This Good!

M*A*S*H Series Opening Sequence 20th Century Fox Television loading...

This iconic "dramedy" featured a haunting theme song and became the unofficial bedtime signal for a generation of kids. Keep scrolling to see if you guessed it right.

These intros set the stage, introduced the characters, and even summarized some of the previous episodes.

Something changed in the '90s. Seinfeld flipped the script when the show went completely open-less, with only a few funky bass chords to signal the start. Funnily enough, the show “about nothing” began with pretty much nothing.

Fast forward to today, and with the advent of prestige TV (serious tone, high production value, complex storylines), opening sequences have become an art form in their own right.

Series like True Detective, Game of Thrones, and The Crown have invested so much in their openings that some fans refuse to skip them (even though most streaming platforms now offer the option). Go big, or be forgotten.

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you're the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We'll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!