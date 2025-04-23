Believe it or not, there was a time when the world wasn't at your fingertips. If you wanted to experience far-off places, you either picked up an Encyclopedia Britannica (remember that guy?) or caught your favorite movies and TV shows (when they were on).

TV and Movie Locations That Fueled Every Every Kid's Sense of Adventure

These days, you can fire up the ol' Google Street View and wander up to the Taj Mahal or Eiffel Tower. Where's the adventure in that?

Astoria, Oregon From 'The Goonies' Fans of 'The Goonies' will immediately recognize this street from Astoria, Oregon — and want to go there. (Getty Images) loading...

But if you give it some thought, there were so many places that you desperately wanted to visit as a kid, and for the most part, that wanderlust was all sparked by what you saw on screens, both big and small.

One prime example may not be very exotic, but John Hughes had a talent for making the Chicago suburbs feel like the center of the universe, and that's because, for him, it was.

Ferris Bueller Chicago seemed like the place to be during the reign of John Hughes. (Paramount Pictures) loading...

And due to the popularity of his films, the streets of Chicago from Ferris Bueller and the tree-lined, cozy neighborhood in Home Alone felt magnetic for an '80s kid with no connection to the Windy City.

Keep scrolling to see the TV- and movie-inspired places that had every kid ready to pack a bag and chase adventure.

