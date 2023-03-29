Some sad news out from the Vatican today.

The Roman Catholic Church has announced that Pope Francis was rushed to a hospital and will be admitted to the hospital for a few days.

The leader of the Catholic Church was hospitalized with a respiratory infection Wednesday after experiencing difficulty breathing and will remain in the Rome hospital for further treatment,

The 86-year-old pope only has one lung and the Vatican reports that his latest medical scare does not surround COVID-19.

The AP News reports that Pope Francis has had trouble breathing in recent days, thus which is what led him to seek medical attention in Rome.

For Catholics around the world, Holy Week is rapidly approaching and it may be too early to say if Pope Francis will be able to honor many of the commitments in the coming days.