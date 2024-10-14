13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the ’80s

Nothing quite compared to Halloween for kids in the '80s. Honestly, it was chaos first and candy second, with no room for rules. School night? Who cared? From after school to after midnight, you were in for a wild ride of sugar-fueled nightmares and chills.

Now as a parent, I’m all for petitions that push Halloween to the last Saturday in October.

Even the costumes were wild. That flimsy plastic cape could’ve gone up in flames if you got too close to the wrong jack-o’-lantern, and your breath fogged up the tight mask as Mom zipped your coat up snug. Ventilation? Nonexistent—unless you were one of the lucky few to grab a last-minute mask with a convenient mouth hole.

We Watched Actual Scary Movies Like 'Basket Case' on a School Night Getty Images/Analysis Film Releasing Corporation loading...

I vividly remember watching 'Basket Case' year after year, and just the sight of the VHS case still haunts me.

And let's not forget the lawlessness. I remember getting egged at my own front door—right in front of my parents! Venturing into another neighborhood could easily have gotten you tied to a lamppost. The police station regularly got TPed, and kids from rival neighborhoods would roll through to track down those legendary "full-size candy bar houses."

It was like The Outsiders, but everyone was dressed as Michael Jackson and Madonna.

So grab your dad's flashlight and a pillowcase (because you're going to need it for all the candy) — we’re taking a no-parents-allowed trip back to Halloween in the 1980s, from the decorations to the dangers and everything in between.

