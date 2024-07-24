Can You Identify These Objects From the 1980s?

The vibrant '80s were a technicolor dream, defined by an era of excess and neon-lit nights. However, some argue that this extravagant image was largely a Hollywood portrayal, and in reality, many of us were financially stretched, surrounded more by faux wood wall paneling than by bright greens and yellows. But let's keep that between us—Barbie might not appreciate the truth.

Boomboxes and Blockbusters

The '80s could be described as a financial blockbuster, but for those of us who lived through it, it was a defining moment when movies, music, and all forms of pop culture were simply about having fun. Can you say the same about the gritty '70s? Definitely not.

Old portable cassette player and headphones on a abstract background. Vintage advertisement style Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Indiana Jones swashbuckled through the box office, E.T. phoned home to massive success, and amidst it all, we enjoyed wholesome family entertainment with the Tanners and Huxtables—although things did get a bit complicated later on.

The '80s Were Fun But Disposable

While entertainment and distractions were abundant, the '80s weren't exactly known for their environmental consciousness. We were all about saving the whales, but plastic and styrofoam were all the rage.

This is when mass production came into play, and if it broke, you got another one.

Strap on your big shoulders and fire up the DeLorean! Let's take a nostalgic trip back to the '80s and see how many of these iconic treasures you remember.

