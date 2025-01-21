20 Marlboro Miles Rewards Determined Smokers Earned in the ’90s

Even while anti-smoking campaigns were blasted across TV in the 1990s, smokers could earn clothing, camping equipment and even coffee pots from buying more cigarettes.

The Marlboro Miles program was a popular promotion throughout the '90s and early 2000s. Each pack or carton of Marlboro cigarettes came with a specific number of miles listed on the box.

Smokers could tear the miles from the box and save them up for various rewards.

Basically, the more you smoked, the more you earned. Or maybe you had a family member who worked at a store that stocked cigarettes and would tear them off the empty cartons. (thanks for helping me get a Marlboro tracksuit, Grandma)

A rival brand's Camel Cash also existed around this time, but it was Marlboro who seemed to go all out with its offerings.

Every year or so, Marlboro would release a new catalog of items that could be earned by cashing in miles. Some were as small as a deck of cards while others could you get you a full set of luggage.

