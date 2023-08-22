Almost all of the United States has been impacted by brutal heat this summer as temperatures set record highs.

Has 2023 Been The Hottest Summer Ever Recorded?

June set new records for heat, and NASA's measurement of temperatures across the globe noted that July 2023 was not only the hottest month on record in 2023--it was the hottest month since record-keeping began in 1880. If trends continue, we're pacing to see the hottest YEAR of all time.

When Will This Record-Breaking Heatwave End?

While Labor Day is just around the corner, don't expect autumnal weather to arrive any time soon. The latest short-range forecast from the National Weather Service indicates that summer 2023 may set more records this week:

When factoring in brutal humidity levels, maximum heat indices could approach 120 degrees. While it is not uncommon for August to feature dangerous heat, these temperatures are extremely anomalous and likely to break numerous daily and potentially monthly records.

Heat advisories and warnings are currently in place for 22 of the 48 contiguous United States, impacting over 22 million residents.

