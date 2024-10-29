10 Home Design Trends You’ll Be Obsessed With in 2025

We're entering a new era of home aesthetics, and it's a lot more colorful.

As modern farmhouse officially phases out, we're seeing new trends start to emerge. We asked ChatGPT to describe 2024 home decor styles in just a few sentences, and to sum it up, it was all about combining "natural warmth with bold personalization." We saw a lot of earthy tones to create cozy environments, and still had some white kitchen cabinets and shiplap hanging around. Overall, it was a great year in design, but it's going to get even better in the new year.

2025 is going to bring some new trends in home renovations and design that we are not mad about. Some trends will stay and some will go. We took a look at what they experts at Spruce and Decorilla had to say about next year's must-have trends.

10 Home Design Trends You'll See in 2025 Experts say goodbye to white cabinets and shiplap, and hello to these new trends. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

There may be some things to consider here if you plan on freshening up your house in the new year.

Here's another prediction as to what's going to trend in 2025 from an interior and furniture designer on TikTok.

These are some nice ways to take your home to the next level and make new, without having to by an entirely new house. Speaking of next level, here are some of the most expensive home in each state. They'll cost you a pretty penny!