Widely Used Ancestry + DNA Testing Company Files for Bankruptcy; What Happens to Your Data?

One of the biggest names among online ancestry and DNA testing has reportedly filed for bankruptcy after once being valued at nearly $6 billion.

In the early 2000s, multiple services popped up offering a new take on ancestry and getting a better understanding of your family. One of those was 23andMe.

The company allowed families to purchase at-home DNA testing kits that would provide deep understanding of their history including ancestors and even their genetics.

According to CNBC, 23andMe's rise continued up until a couple years ago when it's stock entered a "free fall" noting a difficulty generating recurring revenue. In other words, customers were viewing 23andMe as a one-time service instead of an ongoing financial commitment.

What Happens To Your 23andMe Data?

Multiple sources are reporting that 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Missouri federal court on Sunday.

A day later, the company's CEO and co-foundered announced on social media that should would be stepping down.

"While I am disappointed that we have come to this conclusion and my bid was rejected, I am supportive of the company and I intend to be a bidder," Anne Wojcicki said in her post. "I have resigned as CEO of the company so I can be in the best position to pursue the company as an independent bidder."

While the company has been fairly quiet while pursuing potential buyers, some are calling for customers to consider deleting any data related to 23andMe.

According to Fortune.com, California attorney general Rob Bonta is pushing for users to reach out to 23andMe to demand their data removed from its files.

"The California attorney general issued a consumer alert urging users of the biotech company to consider asking the company to delete their data and destroy any samples of generic material," the outlet reports.

There is no indication that 23andMe is not operating as usual at this time.

