Have you ever wish the weekend lasted longer? Of course you have! That could become a reality for you as several businesses are switching to four-day work weeks.

We all look forward to Friday. But, by the time the workday is over on Friday, we've got a few hours for fun before hitting the hay. Then, we get all of Saturday to enjoy what we love. Come Sunday, it's basically back to prepping for the work week. If you really think about it, Saturday is the only day we truly get to ourselves. That may be about to change.

According to CNN, some companies are exploring four-day work weeks in an attempt to attract and keep talent in a "hot job market where many feel over-worked and underpaid."

CNN says that research being done in the U.S. is showing that four-day work weeks can have positive effects on workers' well-being and productivity for companies. It's a win-win, right!?

