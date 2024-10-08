Totally Rad ’90s Slang That We Used Back in the Day

The '90s were a unique time to be alive. Things seemed simpler. Technology was just starting to really take off. We were introduced to dial-up internet and gaming, yet we all still had house phones. It was a time where we watched TRL and Friends on our box TVs, while magazine posters of boy bands and our favorite artists hung on our bedroom walls. The style was a mix of grunge and hip hop. It was sweet.

One of the most interesting (and hilarious) things about the '90s though was the slang we used. Every era has its own vibes and verbiage, but the '90s was pretty...rad.

Some of this '90s jargon is probably coming to your mind at this moment. Let's dig into that and take a scroll through some of the most used slang terms from this iconic era.

Can you believe some of these words and phrases actually came out of our mouths? It's seems silly or comical now, but it was the lingo of the time. And it was a clear sign you were a cool kid on the block.

These slang terms were especially used if you were a teenager in the '90s. Remember what that was like? Allow us to refresh your memory. Here are some sure signs you were a teen in the '90s.