In the '90s and early 2000s, before the world of high-speed internet and smartphones, we had our televisions to tune into. And those TVs had a lot of commercials. While most commercials are skipped through today, we had no choice but to sit through them back then.

In fact, we got to know them so well, that many of the jingles and sounds stuck with us. Whether it was a catchy commercial jingle, or a line from one of our favorite shows, there are certain sounds that have stuck with us to this day.

Let's take a listen down memory lane to bring back some nostalgic memories from the '90s and early 2000s. If you were around then, you're guaranteed to remember these.

Sounds That Every '90s and 2000's Kid Will Remember Let's take a listen down memory lane to some classic sounds of the '90s and early 2000s. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

This is just scratching the surface of sounds that take us back to our past. The dial-up internet sound for example is certainly one we'll never forget either. It's funny how a sound, jingle, or song from your favorite show can exist in your brain for years in years without a thought, but the second that you hear it you'll remember it like it was yesterday. These sounds created some core memories for us for sure.

Sounds aren't the only things that bring back old memories though. Remember some of the sweet toys we had? From Furbys to Tamagotchis, these will spark some memories.

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Maybe you were "too mature" for some of these toys back then. That's probably a sign (like some of these below) that you were a teen in the '90s.