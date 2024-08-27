Accident Victim Airlifted To Hospital Reveals Eye-Popping Bill for Helicopter Ride

Riding in a helicopter might be the best option for your health if you are in a tragic accident, but it might not be best for your wallet.

An accident victim who fell from a moving vehicle is shedding night on the high cost of medical transportation.

How The Accident Happened

Shauntay Aichner explained on TikTok that she was delivering packages with her boyfriend when the accident happened.

The two were riding in a van when Aichner left her seat to adjust something in the back of the truck. When she returned to the passenger seat, the cushion had flipped up.

Aichner lost her balance and was sent flying out of the delivery van, which had its doors open at the time. She suffered second degree burns on several parts of her body and needed to be airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Viral Helicopter Bill Video

Aichner has been keeping her TikTok followers updated on her recovery in recent weeks. It seemed as though everything was headed in a positive direction until she received a bill for her helicopter ride.

The ride was like 15 minutes if that, and they didn't give me no medicine or nothing," Aichner explains in a video that has nearly 17 million views. "They literally just took me from point A to point B and didn't talk or nothing."

Behind Aichner in the video is a screenshot of what she says is the bill for being airlifted to the hospital. The total is $68,815.

If she is correct in saying the ride only took 15 minutes, that works out to roughly $4,600 a minute to be airlifted following the accident. Aichner also said she doesn't have insurance.

Many in the comments noted the price for helicopter medical transport is often much less outside of the U.S. One commenter from Canada said it would be closer to $80.

"I'm from the U.K. and this blows my mind," another TikToker replied. "What happens if you can't pay?"

Others jokingly suggested that would have been cheaper for Aichner to book her own private transportation.

"And a helicopter tour costs like $800," one commenter said. "Should've booked on TripAdvisor."

