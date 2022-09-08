After Elizabeth II: Who is in the royal line of succession?

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

The passing of the Queen is a historic event that will surely reverberate and resonate well beyond the shores of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. Her reign of 70 years was the longest in British history, and her constant presence gave generations of Britons, as well as millions of people around the world, a sense of stability, continuity, and reassurance in times of both peace and turbulence.

Though her passing may have been inevitable, to millions of people in the United Kingdom and around the world it seemed unimaginable. Even as a young princess she was in the royal spotlight, and with her coronation on June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II stepped onto the global stage and into history. Her image is recognized around the world, and now her memory and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her devoted supporters and followers.

The memorial services, international tributes, ceremonial commemorations, and outpouring of public grief will surely be extraordinary. In due time, of course, the focus of the world's attention will eventually shift to the succession to the royal throne of Charles, Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles has been heir to the throne for all of his 73 years, and when he becomes king, his eldest son, William, will become the next heir apparent. But the line of succession is long, and it continues to change as families grow and succession laws are revised.

Using information from the official website of the British royal family and various media sources, Stacker has compiled a list of 20 members of the royal family and their respective positions in the line of succession.