Want To Make Thirsty Airline Passengers Angry? Order This Drink

Commercial airline travel can be awful at times.

From the delays to the lack of legroom, it's just downright uncomfortable.

Of course, there is also the realization you are trapped in a flying hunk of metal hurtling through the air with a bunch of other people who are equally annoyed.

Avoid Ordering This Soda When On An Airplane

According to Today.com, you can keep your fellow passengers on your good side by avoiding a particular soda when the flight attendants wheel the drink cart down the aisle.

Today.com reported that Diet Coke apparently takes longer for flight attendants to pour for passengers compared to other drinks.

The website said the information can straight from a flight attendant who shared the research in a blog post on TheseGoldWings.com.

"I literally have to site and wait for the bubbles to fall before I can continue pouring," the anonymous flight attendant shared in the post. "If all 3 passengers ask for a Diet Coke, I'll often get them started, take another three drink orders, serve those and then finish the Diet Cokes."

Why Does Diet Coke Take Longer To Pour?

The flight attendant pointed toward the airplane's cabin pressure affecting Diet Coke more than other sodas on the drink cart.

If your flight attendant isn't ready for this change, you could be waiting longer for your drink.

Some veteran flight attendants have developed a technique to more efficiently pour Diet Coke and keep passengers happy.

The writer who first shared the Diet Coke information has since updated the blog post to clarify how flight attendants really feel about you ordering the drink.

"i don't care what you want to drink," the flight attendant shared in the updated post. "I'll pour it, and I won't have a second thought about it."

