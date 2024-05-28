A video that supposedly shows aliens from a crashed UFO in the backyard of a Las Vegas home is now being claimed as proof they are using a "cloaking device" to move among us.

'Creature' Captured On Video

Nearly a year ago, Angel Kenmore shared a video on YouTube where he told the story about hearing a crash while working on a car with his brother.

"I turn around and the only thing I see is a big light falling from the sky, and moments after I feel a big impact and a bang," Kenmore explains in the video.

He quickly went to inspect the area of the alleged crash, but was met with a "blurry" vision in the backyard.

"I hear a couple thousand footsteps around me and maybe a couple seconds later the blurriness was gone."

What was left was a tall, thin "creature."

"He was a grey/greenish creature," Kenmore said. "When I looked at it in the eyes, my body just froze."

Police were called to investigate and confirmed an additional report of a bright light and a crash.

How Additional Information Has Renewed Interest In Viral Alien Video

This story is far from over following a recent Fox News interview with a "veteran crime scene reconstruction analyst" who was been looking into the case.

Scott Roder claimed during the segment that the "beings" from the year-old video were using a "cloaking device" to mask their movements.

"At this particular time, with what we've seen here, is proof of a couple of things," Roder said. "That these entities... are real. They're there. This is not fake. This is not a fraud."

Roder has since opened up his findings to a "peer review" to further investigate what is seen in the video.

"These two items, these two beings, are in the real world environment with the Kenmore family. That's a fact."

Ironically, Nevada ranks fairly low on the list of U.S. states with the most UFO reports. Here is a ranking of every state where residents have made reports:

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi