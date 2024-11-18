Furniture and Appliance Giant Closing ALL Locations Nationwide

The trend of major retailers going out of business continues as another big one bites the dust.

If American Freight was your go-to for furniture or appliances you're about to be very disappointed. The chain that has 328 locations across the United States announced that they will be closing up shop in not just a few, but all locations.

READ MORE: Stores That Are Open (and Closed) on Thanksgiving 2024

Why is American Freight closing all stores?

According to Fox Business, American Freight is closing all of its stores after its parent company, Franchise Group Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The group plans to restructure the company and focus on its other (more profitable) brands like Pet Supplies Plus, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Buddy's Home Furnishings to strengthen its financial position.

When is American Freight closing?

It's unclear exactly when the closing date is (and that may vary by location.) But, the company is having a big going out of business sale with items 20-40% (sometimes even 60%) off the lowest price from looking at their website. Products include living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables, appliances, and more.

READ MORE: 10 Home Design Trends You'll Be Obsessed With in 2025

Sad to see another retailer go, but in a world of online shopping and heavy competition, it's no surprise. Often times when big business like these close, they leave behind big empty buildings. Here are some unique ways those vacant big-box stores have been revamped.

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Not only are we seeing big retailers close up shop, but malls have certainly cleared out too. Remember these iconic places, that disappeared?