15 Totally Awesome ’80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

As someone who was born in the '70s and shaped in the '80s, I can tell you that trips to the "corner store" in search of candy weren't just about pleasing our insatiable sweet teeth (tooths?)—they were also our first taste of independence and even a crash course in financial planning.

A Sugary Trip Down Memory Lane

The '80s was all about standing out and proudly rocking bright colors, and that spirit extended to candy packaging too. With cartoonish designs, vivid primary colors, and neon everywhere, we often picked candy just because it looked fun—or because the container could be repurposed into something cool, even becoming a cherished plaything.

Bonkers were incredibly '80s.

Trading was a big part of childhood in the '80s, so if your candy came with a collectible prize, all the better.

Candy as a Cultural Touchstone

Just like toy stores, candy racks in the '80s were treasure troves of sweets that frequently made appearances in movies and TV shows. One standout example is a candy that played a starring role in an iconic film about an alien with a serious sweet tooth who just wanted to call home.

If you Google some of your favorite candies from the past, you'll find a host of companies dedicated to bringing these treats back. Sites like The Penny Candy Store and Candy Nation thrive on the fact that these candies aren’t just sweets—they’re time capsules from a cherished era.

From the sweet to the sour to the downright teeth-destroying, let’s unwrap some of the most awesome '80s candies.

