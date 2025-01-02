Unsuspecting Mom Just Discovered Kid Named After Batman Character; DC Comics Responds

Let this be a lesson for all future parents: Maybe ask for the inspiration behind your partner's name suggestions before the baby is born.

A mom has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video that captures the moment she learns her 10-month-old daughter is actually named after a Batman character.

Batman Baby Name Inspiration

When you think of the Batman universe, there aren't a ton of characters that come to mind as being baby name possibilities. Sure, there's Bruce Wayne or even Harley Quinn, but no one is likely naming their kid Oswald Cobblepot as an ode to the Penguin.

The key to choosing a name inspired by pop culture is to make it low key. That's what one husband did when he suggested his newborn daughter be named "Nora."

For those without a deep familiarity of Batman characters, Nora is the wife of supervillain Mr. Freeze.

Don't feel bad if you didn't know that. The mother of the newborn had no idea either until she was caught on camera making the connection while watching TV.

Viral TikTok Video Shows Moment Mom Realizes Name Inspiration

TikTok user @viashoe uploaded a video showing the moment she found out her 10-month-old daughter was named after a Batman character.

"He never said where he heard it, just that he thought it was a cool name," Nora's mom said in her post. "Every other name he had come up with had a movie reference or something dorky so I was happy we found a normal name we both loved."

The mom was told her in-laws would be watching something "they watch every year" during a recent family gathering.

"Yeah no actually it was an episode of Batman: The Animated Series from the 90s that my husband has loved since he was a kid."

The video shows the mom shaking her head, mouth agape as she hears the name "Nora" in the episode. The rest of the family busts out laughing in the background.

DC Comics Responds To Viral Batman Baby Name Video

The big baby name inspiration reveal has reached a massive audience over the past month. The video has already been viewed more than 33 times.

It's also made it in front of DC Comics, longtime publisher of Batman comic books.

Safe to say the mom will be asking for additional details if Nora gets a younger sibling in the coming years.

