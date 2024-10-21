Retail Giant on Life Support After Bankruptcy Gets New Life in Stores

A retail store that went from hundreds of locations across the U.S. to none after bankruptcy is is being revived once again.

Retail Brand Coming Back

It's been a long couple of years for retail stores and their once-dedicated shoppers who have since lost their favorite brands. It's really kind of hard to keep track of who has filed for bankruptcy, who only closed some stores and who shut things down for good.

In 2024 alone, we've already seen:

(FULL LIST OF CLOSED RETAIL CHAINS FOLLOWS BELOW)

And that's just on the retail side. The chain restaurant industry also has been hit hard by closures in 2024.

Bed Bath And Beyond store from outside Getty Images loading...

One of the first big-name retail stores to fall post-pandemic was Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2023. The filing eventually led to the closure of 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores,

Now, it appears the brand's story will not end there.

Bed Bath & Beyond Making A Comeback

As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, the Bed Bath & Beyond brand was sold off to online retailer Overstock. The name apparently still had some value even if every store had since closed as Overstock later became known as Beyond.

Bed Bath and Beyond customer looking in store Getty Images loading...

Now, The Street reports Beyond is ready to take the next step in reviving Bed Bath & Beyond. The company has agreed to a partnership with The Container Store, a chain whose purpose is pretty much explained by its name – they sell containers.

Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Stores In Effort To Stave Off Bankruptcy Getty Images loading...

The Street says the deal will allow The Container Store "to showcase and sell Bed Bath & Beyond products in 102 of its locations." There was no indication as to what types of products from Bed Bath & Beyond will be available in The Container Store.

The move follows other companies that have tried to give defunct brands a second life. Just this past summer, former mall stalwart Limited Too made a comeback as a limited edition release. The store had been gone from malls for nearly 15 years.

