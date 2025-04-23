Teens Are Having ‘Bed Parties;’ Here’s What it Means

High school seniors are throwing bed parties before heading off to college as part of a recent social media trend.

What Is A Bed Party?

The name of this trend might be a little misleading to some. Hearing "bed party" makes you think of a large group of people attending an event.

The reality is, it's more of a photo-op than a full-blown party.

Bed parties are primarily being used by families to celebrate their high school senior being accepted into the college of their choice.

Parents of seniors go all-out, buying things that represent where their high school senior will attend college the following year. They then arrange them in the teen's bedroom for a photo and/or video shoot that is shared on social media.

What Do You Need For A Bed Party?

Parents have gone a few different routes when putting together a bed party. Parents.com recommends starting with bedding and a backdrop that features the college's logo.

"Bed party photos might have comforters with the university's name and banners, clothing, balloons, streamers, and colorful treats like cupcake or brownies iced in the school colors," the website says.

For the bedding featured in the photo, many parents are opting for sheets and comforters that fit twin-sized beds that are typically found in college dorm rooms. That way, the bedding can be incorporated when the student moves away for school.

As for the "party" portion of the bed party, Parents.com says some teens do choose to invite people in addition to their parents. The website recommends keeping the gathering to no more than 12 people with a mix of friends and close family.

It is only a bedroom, after all.