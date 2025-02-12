McDonald's is ready to give its menu yet another shake-up, adding new offerings while also brining back a favorite that has reportedly been in high demand.

Changes Continue At McDonald's Amid Rising Costs

McDonald's has come under fire in recent years for its rising food prices. Social media posts have claimed everything from the chain jacking up the cost of breakfast items to reducing the portion sizes of other menu items.

The company has said the price increase is inline with the rising costs of operating restaurants.

McDonald's spent much of 2024 toying with new menu items, like the Chicken Big Mac, while also trying to generate buzz with throwback items that featured characters used in past marketing campaigns.

Now, the fast foot giant is ready to reach back to the past once again in hopes of driving additional sales.

What Is McDonald's Adding To Its Menu In 2025?

At the beginning of 2025, McDonald's launched its first big menu overhaul when it introduced its McValue offerings. Select items were made buy-one-get-one for a $1 as part of the move.

The is reportedly ready to add additional items to restaurant menus.

According to Today.com, McDonald's confirmed the Snack Wrap would return in 2025 during its Q4 earnings call this week. The wrap, which features crispy or grilled chicken along with your choice of sauce, disappeared in 2016.

The Snack Wrap is one of several chicken offerings that will be added this year. It was also revealed on the call that:

McDonald's will begin offering chicken strips . Chains that specialize in chicken strips, including Bojangles and Raising Canes, are rapidly expanding at the moment. It's the surprise McDonald's is getting in on the action.

. Chains that specialize in chicken strips, including Bojangles and Raising Canes, are rapidly expanding at the moment. It's the surprise McDonald's is getting in on the action. The Chicken Big Mac will return . The sandwich, which subs two tempura-breaded chicken patties for the usual beef, was introduced across the U.S. last fall

. The sandwich, which subs two tempura-breaded chicken patties for the usual beef, was introduced across the U.S. last fall The McCrispy Chicken Sandwich will be just about everywhere. The chicken sandwich had been getting a trial run at several McDonald's locations throughout the U.S. It now looks like it's ready to appear on all menus.

The Snack Wrap is the lates item to make a return in the fast food world has companies and brands lean into nostalgia to generate buzz. Here is a look at other retro brands and items that are making a comeback in 2025:

