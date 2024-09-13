35 Stunning Photos of the Best National Parks to See Vivid Fall Colors

If you're not visiting these National Parks in the fall, you're really missing out.

Sure, it's easier to load up the entire family for a vacation during the summer when the kids are home on break. Unfortunately, everyone else has that same idea leading to massive crowds and a somewhat disappointing family outing.

Instead, make plans to visit some of the most beautiful National Parks in the U.S. known for their vibrant fall colors. The National Park Service has a list of 10 recommended parks for those who love to see the leaves change color each fall.

Each stop is its own unique destination. Some feature densely populated wooded areas along winding road. Others have places where you're more likely to watch fallen leaves float away with the help of flowing stream waters.

In honor of the fall and these stunning locations, here are 40 photos showing the vivid scenery you'll find when visiting the NPS's recommended parks.

35 Stunning Photos of the Best National Parks To View Fall Foliage The National Park Service maintains a list of its recommended parks to view fall colors each year. Here are some of the best photos from each stop on their list. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll