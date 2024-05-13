34 Northern Lights Photos That Are Way Better Than What You Posted on Social Media

A colorful light show entered the sky over several parts of the U.S. over the weekend thanks to the Northern Lights finding their way south.

Why Could More Areas See The Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are regularly visible in Alaska and, on occasion, some parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Space.com describes the phenomenon as an event where "energized particles of the sun" collide with the upper atmosphere. The particles are redirected thanks to the Earth's magnetic field which then creates the colorful nighttime lights.

Conditions were a little out of the ordinary this past weekend. NPR attributes a solar storm as the reason the Northern Lights could be seen as far south as Alabama.

NOAA used a more ominous nomenclature calling it "extreme geomagnetic storming."

Why Do The Northern Lights Change Colors?

If you spent any part of your weekend looking at social media, you probably saw plenty of photos of the Northern Lights from different parts of the U.S.

Some of those pics were pretty cool as they showcased a sky full of various colors. Others, however, just kind of looked like the sky was a different shade of blue. (Writer's note: I was one of the latter. Evidence can be seen below.)

Rob Carroll photo Rob Carroll photo loading...

So, why were the Northern Lights colors better for some people?

NOAA says the aurora is most often green, but that can change depending on its altitude.

The agency explains "atmospheric compounds" can influence the color of the sky, creating blues and reds to go along with the shades of green.

Here is a look at some Northern Lights photos that are likely way better than what you've seen on social media.

