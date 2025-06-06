Best Photos: Pacers Hit Last-Second Shot to Seal Game 1 Win Over Thunder in NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers wrapped up a Game 1 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to a game-winning shot from Tyrese Haliburton with only 0.3 seconds left on the clock on Thursday.

Leading Scorers For Pacers And Thunder

The Pacers were down by as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter before making yet another comeback, a trend they have followed throughout most of the postseason.

The basket from Haliburton to put the Pacers up 111-110 was also the team's first lead of the game. They outscored the fading Thunder 35-25 in the fourth quarter.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated for the Thunder with 38 points on the night.

Pacers Playoff Comebacks Led By Haliburton

The Game 1 win is the latest massive comeback sealed by a big basket from Tyrese Haliburton. Here are three other times this postseason the Pacers pulled off what seemed like improbable comebacks:

April 29: Trailed the Milwaukee Bucks 118-111 with just 34.6 seconds left in overtime. Haliburton drained the game-winner with 1.4 seconds on the clock for a 119-118 Pacers win.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will tip off at 7 p.m. CST on Sunday, June 8.

BEST PHOTOS: Indiana Pacers Take Game 1 Of NBA Finals With Win Over Oklahoma City Thunder Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll