What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks? According to March 2024 data on domestic migration patterns from the U.S. Census Bureau, an increasing number of U.S. counties—62%—saw population growth in 2023. Americans are opting to move for a variety of reasons, from changes in marital status to dynamic housing and employment opportunities.

Houses along the shoreline of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. The Charming coastline of Cape Elizabeth, Maine (egumeny/Getty Images)

Top Suburban Gems and Revived Cities

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools.

Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts. Towns with large colleges regularly appear, as prestigious universities employ thousands of workers and provide diverse recreational and educational options for families.

Whether you're thinking of relocation or are big on hometown pride, click through to find the best place to live in every state.