The Best Places to Live in America

What exactly makes a place an ideal hometown? The answer has changed throughout the decades.

In the middle of the 20th century, the suburbs were born. Post-World War II, white Americans were entranced by the idea of owning their own newly affordable homes with plots of green lawn space, especially as cities experienced severe housing shortages. Rapidly, the suburbs grew to be home for the majority of citizens.

From Boom to Bust: Suburban Decline

However, cookie-cutter neighborhoods that were once considered modern and the future of housing have since seen a downturn in popularity. Home ownership is far less attainable than 20 years ago; additionally, more people are starting to appreciate urban advantages such as walkability and communal spaces.

Areas that used to be highly desirable have been overrun with residents, causing the cost of living to skyrocket and that initial affordability to tank—including in Colorado or Charlotte, North Carolina, for example.

Affordability, a stellar school system, and access to shopping and entertainment—depending on priorities, any of these might be deciding factors in choosing the best place to live in America. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live as of June 2024 using Niche data on cities, towns, and suburbs. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including cost of living, residents' education, housing prices, and public school grades.

Hidden Gems: Best U.S. Towns

Spots in the Midwest dominate the list. Many are appealing for similar reasons: safe environments, a commitment to education, and proximity to the cultural attractions of an urban area or nearby wilderness for hiking. Some are especially quaint and historic, while others have experienced tech booms.

Whether you are looking to relocate, just daydreaming about a change of scenery, or curious to see if your hometown is named, take a look at the American towns and cities that have earned their spots on this list of the top 50 places to live in the United States.